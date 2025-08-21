China and India Set Up Border Issue Groups Amid Renewed Diplomatic Engagements

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in significant discussions with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, leading to the establishment of two specialized groups to address the border issue. These groups will focus on border delimitation and management, highlighting a new phase in India-China diplomatic relations.

The talks, which coincided with the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue, saw both sides emphasize that the border issue should not define the bilateral relationship. Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong stressed on separating boundary matters from broader cooperation between the two nations.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to China for the SCO Summit, both countries are gearing up for enhanced collaboration. The discussions have fostered a consensus on maintaining peace in border areas and pursuing a fair boundary settlement, aligning with past agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)