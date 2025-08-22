India-Bangladesh Border Conference to Tackle Security and Coordination Issues

In a bid to enhance border security and coordination, India will address numerous issues at the Director General-level Border Co-ordination Conference with Bangladesh, commencing this Monday in Dhaka. The focus will be on preventing attacks by Bangladesh-based groups, curtailing trans-border crimes, and proposing a single-row fence.

The four-day conference, running from August 25 to August 28, will also explore joint measures against Indian Insurgent Groups in Bangladesh, discuss border infrastructure, and strengthen the Coordinated Border Management Plan. This crucial dialogue will see BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary meet with BGB's Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

The biannual meeting underscores longstanding efforts for resolving cross-border issues following guidelines established in 1975. These meetings, fostering trust and cooperation, are alternately hosted by India and Bangladesh, reaffirming a commitment to dialogue and coordination for improved border management.