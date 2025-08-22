Modi's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties with Japan and China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a diplomatic tour to Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced. In response to an invitation from Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Modi will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, scheduled for August 29-30. This marks Modi's eighth visit to Japan and his inaugural summit with Ishiba.

The discussions between the leaders will center on fortifying the Special Strategic and Global Partnership encompassing defense, security, trade, and economic cooperation. Technology, innovation, and cultural exchange will also be on the agenda. The visit aims to solidify the enduring friendship between India and Japan.

Following Japan, Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1, at the behest of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This engagement is set to include bilateral meetings with various summit leaders, coinciding with China's role as the current SCO presidency. Modi reiterated India's dedication to peaceful border relations and expressed strong support for China's leadership at the summit.

