Navy Sailor Convicted of Espionage Reveals Alarming Breach of National Security

Jinchao 'Patrick' Wei, a US Navy sailor, was found guilty of espionage for selling military secrets to a Chinese intelligence officer. Wei, who received $12,000 for transmitting sensitive data, now faces sentencing. The case underscores the Justice Department's dedication to pursuing breaches of national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:57 IST
Representative Image (Image credit: X/@DOJNatSec). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On August 20, a federal jury found Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, guilty of espionage and export violations. Wei, an active-duty US Navy sailor stationed at Naval Base San Diego, had agreed to sell Navy secrets to a Chinese intelligence officer for $12,000, according to a Department of Justice release. After a five-day trial and one day of deliberation, the jury found Wei guilty on six counts, including conspiracy to commit espionage and unlawful exportation under the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations. His sentencing is scheduled for December 1.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security, John A. Eisenberg, remarked on the severity of Wei's betrayal. 'The defendant, who was sworn to defend our nation and held a security clearance as a petty officer in the US Navy, betrayed his country for $12,000,' Eisenberg stated. He emphasized that the verdict serves as a strong warning to others who might be tempted by monetary gain to abandon their national duty.

US Attorney Adam Gordon for the Southern District of California called Wei's actions a serious breach of trust within the US military. By selling military secrets to China, Wei jeopardized the safety of his fellow servicemen and the nation's security. 'The jury's decision highlights the Department of Justice's commitment to pursuing those who betray their country,' Gordon stated. The trial evidence showed that Wei was approached in February 2022 via social media by someone posing as a naval enthusiast, who was, in reality, a Chinese spy. Over 18 months, Wei supplied detailed information about US Navy ships, including technical manuals and weapons capabilities, for financial compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

