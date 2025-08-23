Pakistan on High Alert: NDMA Warns of Deluge Danger Across Regions

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has alerted the nation about impending heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding across various regions between August 23 and August 30, reports Geo News. The advisory highlights potential adverse effects such as flash floods, landslides, and glacial lake outburst floods in mountain valleys.

Vulnerable districts include Chitral, Dir, Swat, and others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Gilgit, Skardu, and Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan. Additionally, a wet spell is anticipated in Rawalpindi and other areas of Punjab, with Sindh and Balochistan also likely to experience significant rainfall.

Civic authorities are instructed to activate emergency protocols, ensuring supplies are stocked and evacuation plans in place. The NDMA advises citizens and tourists to exercise caution, particularly avoiding flood-prone zones and risky terrains during this period.