Pakistan on High Alert: NDMA Warns of Deluge Danger Across Regions

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority has issued alerts for heavy rains and potential flooding in several regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from August 23 to 30. Authorities are urged to prepare, with the public advised to avoid affected areas as the wet spell might lead to flash floods and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:46 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has alerted the nation about impending heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding across various regions between August 23 and August 30, reports Geo News. The advisory highlights potential adverse effects such as flash floods, landslides, and glacial lake outburst floods in mountain valleys.

Vulnerable districts include Chitral, Dir, Swat, and others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Gilgit, Skardu, and Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan. Additionally, a wet spell is anticipated in Rawalpindi and other areas of Punjab, with Sindh and Balochistan also likely to experience significant rainfall.

Civic authorities are instructed to activate emergency protocols, ensuring supplies are stocked and evacuation plans in place. The NDMA advises citizens and tourists to exercise caution, particularly avoiding flood-prone zones and risky terrains during this period.

