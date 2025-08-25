Left Menu

Healthcare Crisis for Afghan Returnees from Pakistan and Iran

Afghan returnees from Pakistan and Iran face critical healthcare challenges due to shortages of medicine, female staff, and mental health support. This crisis is exacerbated by changing asylum policies, leaving many stranded in Pakistan. Urgent investments are needed to address these healthcare gaps and support the vulnerable.

Healthcare Crisis for Afghan Returnees from Pakistan and Iran
  • Afghanistan

Afghan returnees from Pakistan and Iran are grappling with a desperate healthcare situation, marked by a lack of essential medicines, female health staff, and services sensitive to gender, as reported by Khaama Press citing the World Health Organisation (WHO). These challenges are coupled with a scarcity of isolation facilities and mental health support.

From July 31 to August 15, 2025, 106,109 individuals returned to Afghanistan, primarily from Iran. The influx via the Torkham crossing skyrocketed, putting immense pressure on border healthcare services. The Omari camp at Torkham saw a notable uptick in outpatient consultations for respiratory infections and diarrhoea, while thousands were vaccinated against polio and measles.

WHO highlights a critical need for healthcare investment, especially for those with disabilities and mental health issues. Meanwhile, many Afghans remain stranded in Pakistan after shifts in global asylum policies. Recent deportation efforts by Pakistan have forced many to reconsider their future, complicating an already dire situation for refugees.

