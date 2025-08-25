Left Menu

China Braces for Typhoon Kajiki with Highest-Level Emergency Response

Chinese authorities have shut down businesses and public transport in Sanya City due to Typhoon Kajiki. Coastal regions in Hainan and Guangdong face heavy rain and strong winds. Over 20,000 people have been evacuated and resources have been mobilized as the typhoon threatens significant impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 09:03 IST
China Braces for Typhoon Kajiki with Highest-Level Emergency Response
Representative Image (File Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

As Typhoon Kajiki approaches, Chinese authorities have implemented emergency measures in Sanya City, including the shutdown of businesses and public transport. This decision comes as the typhoon is expected to impact the southern coast of Hainan Island before heading towards Vietnam, according to reports from China's National Meteorological Centre.

The weather agency has warned of severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and strong winds in Hainan, Guangdong, and Guangxi. Hainan is predicted to experience up to 320mm of rain from Sunday to Monday. The province has raised its emergency response to the highest level, evacuating 20,728 residents from areas at risk. More than 30,000 fishing boats are now secured, and 21,000 crew members have been moved to safety.

With the typhoon looming, over 770,000 emergency supplies have been readied for vulnerable regions. On standby are more than 2,800 rescue workers equipped for rapid response. China has activated a Level-IV emergency response and dispatched support to manage flood and typhoon relief efforts. The centre of Typhoon Kajiki was positioned around 650 km east of Sanya City as of Saturday morning, moving westward with intensifying force, meteorological officials report.

TRENDING

1
Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Halted Amid U.S. Political Tensions

Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Halted Amid U.S. Political Tensions

 Global
2
Innovations in Cardiac Care Showcase at Afib & Pacing Summit 2025

Innovations in Cardiac Care Showcase at Afib & Pacing Summit 2025

 India
3
Israel Signals Conditional Military Reduction in Lebanon Amid Disarmament Talks

Israel Signals Conditional Military Reduction in Lebanon Amid Disarmament Ta...

 Global
4
Anlon Healthcare's Ambitious IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

Anlon Healthcare's Ambitious IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025