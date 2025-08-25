China Braces for Typhoon Kajiki with Highest-Level Emergency Response

As Typhoon Kajiki approaches, Chinese authorities have implemented emergency measures in Sanya City, including the shutdown of businesses and public transport. This decision comes as the typhoon is expected to impact the southern coast of Hainan Island before heading towards Vietnam, according to reports from China's National Meteorological Centre.

The weather agency has warned of severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and strong winds in Hainan, Guangdong, and Guangxi. Hainan is predicted to experience up to 320mm of rain from Sunday to Monday. The province has raised its emergency response to the highest level, evacuating 20,728 residents from areas at risk. More than 30,000 fishing boats are now secured, and 21,000 crew members have been moved to safety.

With the typhoon looming, over 770,000 emergency supplies have been readied for vulnerable regions. On standby are more than 2,800 rescue workers equipped for rapid response. China has activated a Level-IV emergency response and dispatched support to manage flood and typhoon relief efforts. The centre of Typhoon Kajiki was positioned around 650 km east of Sanya City as of Saturday morning, moving westward with intensifying force, meteorological officials report.