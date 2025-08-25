Abu Dhabi Hosts World's Largest Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host the 17th edition of its prestigious World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship this November, under the endorsement of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Over 10,000 seasoned athletes from across the globe are expected to participate, marking it as the world's most significant jiu-jitsu competition.

Reflecting on the event's importance, Abdulmonem Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, acknowledged the critical support from UAE's leadership. He highlighted the event's role in elevating Abu Dhabi as the international hub for jiu-jitsu and a platform for nurturing emerging talents in the sport.

Spanning 11 days, the championship's official schedule promises intense competition across varied age groups, including a festival for youth and juniors, and Para Jiu-Jitsu events. The grand event, running from November 12-22, showcases Abu Dhabi's commitment to sportsmanship and cultural engagement, reinforcing its global status.

(With inputs from agencies.)