Hamas Acts Exposed: Shocking Videos Reveal Brutality

In a stark exposé, Major General Ghassan Alian has released a series of unsettling videos on his English-language X account, depicting Hamas operatives engaged in violent acts against Gaza residents. These distressing visuals surfaced across social media, drawing significant attention.

Alian's message to the global community was straightforward: 'Hamas embodies the essence of evil.' He emphasized that the footage uncovers Hamas's oppressive regime, marked by brutality and fear, instilling a grim narrative of abuse and violence to cement its authority over Gaza's population.

The revelations within these circulated videos lay bare the sheer scale of the human rights violations perpetrated against civilians, marking a vivid disconnect between Hamas's authority and the populace it claims to represent.

(With inputs from agencies.)