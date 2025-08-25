Left Menu

Hamas Acts Exposed: Shocking Videos Reveal Brutality

Major General Ghassan Alian shared disturbing videos online showing violent acts by Hamas operatives against Gaza residents. These videos illustrate the oppressive nature of Hamas's rule, highlighting its use of cruel tactics to maintain control. International attention is drawn to the abuse and the gap between Hamas and the people it governs.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a stark exposé, Major General Ghassan Alian has released a series of unsettling videos on his English-language X account, depicting Hamas operatives engaged in violent acts against Gaza residents. These distressing visuals surfaced across social media, drawing significant attention.

Alian's message to the global community was straightforward: 'Hamas embodies the essence of evil.' He emphasized that the footage uncovers Hamas's oppressive regime, marked by brutality and fear, instilling a grim narrative of abuse and violence to cement its authority over Gaza's population.

The revelations within these circulated videos lay bare the sheer scale of the human rights violations perpetrated against civilians, marking a vivid disconnect between Hamas's authority and the populace it claims to represent.

