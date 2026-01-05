Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open
Former Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka faces uncertainty over receiving a wildcard for his last appearance at Melbourne Park before retiring in 2026. The Swiss player, now ranked 157th, needs a wildcard to enter Grand Slams. Australian Open organizers have yet to announce wildcard recipients.
Former Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka, aged 40, is uncertain about securing a wildcard for what would be his final performance at Melbourne Park. Announcing his retirement for the end of 2026 last month, the Swiss tennis star hopes for a wildcard entry to the tournament he won in 2014.
Wawrinka, currently ranked 157th in the world, no longer qualifies automatically for major competitions, necessitating the wildcard. "I'm taking week after week," Wawrinka remarked at the United Cup, expressing a positive outlook despite the unpredictability of his wildcard status.
The list for wildcard recipients remains undisclosed as Australian Open authorities have already extended an entry to 45-year-old Venus Williams. Wawrinka's Swiss teammates consider his inclusion obvious, and meanwhile, Wawrinka is accruing court hours to make the most of his final professional year.
