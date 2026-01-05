Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Former Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka, aged 40, is uncertain about securing a wildcard for what would be his final performance at Melbourne Park. Announcing his retirement for the end of 2026 last month, the Swiss tennis star hopes for a wildcard entry to the tournament he won in 2014.

Wawrinka, currently ranked 157th in the world, no longer qualifies automatically for major competitions, necessitating the wildcard. "I'm taking week after week," Wawrinka remarked at the United Cup, expressing a positive outlook despite the unpredictability of his wildcard status.

The list for wildcard recipients remains undisclosed as Australian Open authorities have already extended an entry to 45-year-old Venus Williams. Wawrinka's Swiss teammates consider his inclusion obvious, and meanwhile, Wawrinka is accruing court hours to make the most of his final professional year.

