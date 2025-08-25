India and Bangladesh Unite for 56th Border Conference in Dhaka

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, a nine-member Indian delegation led by the Border Security Force's Director General, Daljit Singh Chowdhury, has reached Dhaka to participate in the 56th Director Generals' Border Conference. The meeting, which runs from August 25 to 28, is a pivotal platform for the border forces of India and Bangladesh to address critical border management and coordination issues.

The arrival of the Indian delegation at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was marked by a warm welcome from BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. The official commencement of the four-day conference is scheduled for Tuesday at the BGB headquarters in Peelkhana, Dhaka, where discussions aim to foster peace and stability along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Preceding this event, the 55th Director General-Level Border Coordination Conference was convened in New Delhi in February, underscoring an ongoing commitment to improving bilateral relations and operational cooperation. This institutional mechanism remains critical in bolstering security and harmony across shared borders, a sentiment reiterated by both nations' leaders during their previous and current engagements.

