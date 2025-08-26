Trump Hails Role in Bridging Korean Divide at 2018 Winter Olympics

In a significant bilateral meeting, US President Donald Trump underscored his diplomatic efforts with North Korea and progress in inter-Korean relations while talking to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Trump emphasized his constructive relationship with Kim Jong Un, claiming that Hillary Clinton's victory could have spelled disaster.

Trump reminisced about the 2018 Winter Olympics, recounting the initial fears of hosting the games amid North Korean hostility. He remarked on the pivotal phone call from North Korea indicating their wish to participate in the Olympics, which led to increased ticket sales and a successful event.

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in acknowledged Trump's critical contribution to the Olympics' success. Speaking at a 2018 rally in Pennsylvania, Trump praised South Korea's handling of the Olympics and the symbolic unity displayed between the North and South, a sentiment echoed by CNN.

(With inputs from agencies.)