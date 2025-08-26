Left Menu

Punjab on Flood Alert: Thousands Evacuated Amid Rising River Levels

Amid rising river levels, over 24,000 residents of Punjab, Pakistan, are evacuated due to imminent flood risks from heavy rains. Provincial and national disaster authorities issue alerts, with severe weather predicted to persist. Previous monsoon floods have caused massive destruction in Pakistan, exacerbating current flood fears.

Devastation due to floods in Pakistan (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Punjab, Pakistan, is on high alert as more than 24,000 residents have been evacuated from low-lying areas along the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, and Satluj rivers. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flood alert in response to heavy rainfall, warning of potential floods in upper river areas in the next 48 hours.

According to Farooq Ahmad, Rescue 1122 spokesperson, evacuations began on Saturday as the rivers experienced varying degrees of flooding due to torrential monsoon rains. The situation is projected to worsen with more rain expected, affecting both the upstream and downstream areas of Harike, specifically along the Satluj River.

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has also raised a medium-level flood alert for the Ravi River. India has alerted Pakistan about potential flooding risks. Punjab's Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, has ordered evacuations in vulnerable regions. As severe weather extends into September, the UN warns of increased risks for additional flooding, landslides, and agriculture damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

