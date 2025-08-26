Left Menu

BGB-BSF Director General-Level Conference Tackles Border Issues

The 56th Director General-level Border Conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) commenced in Dhaka. The four-day conference addresses key issues like cross-border crimes, border killings, smuggling, and joint border management, involving high-level participants from both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:46 IST
BSF-BGB Director General-level border conference (Photo/BGB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The 56th Director General-level Border Conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Border Security Force (BSF) of India officially commenced on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a four-day meeting in Dhaka's BGB headquarters, according to an official statement.

Leading the discussions is an 11-member Indian delegation headed by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chowdhury, IPS, joined by senior officials from India's Home and External Affairs Ministries and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Bangladesh's delegation, comprising 21 members, is led by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, and includes representatives from multiple Bangladeshi governmental sectors.

The agenda covers pressing issues such as attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladesh-based miscreants, smuggling, and illegal activities across the border. Bangladesh emphasizes preventing border killings, curbing illegal infiltration, and regulating unauthorized infrastructure within sensitive border areas. The conference aims to bolster cooperation for a structured and peaceful border region, concluding on August 28, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

