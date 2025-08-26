China's Grand Military Parade: Power, Prestige, and New Arsenal Unveiled

Tiananmen Square in Beijing will be under tight security on September 3 as it hosts a grand military parade. This high-profile event welcomes VIPs and Chinese Communist Party elites, marking the first such parade in six years since 2019. Officially celebrating the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, the parade serves a dual purpose: showcasing Chairman Xi Jinping and the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) latest military advancements to a global audience.

Personnel from the PLA have dedicated months to perfecting the parade's execution along Chang'an Avenue. According to Major General Xu Guizhong, the event involves over 10,000 personnel, 100 aircraft, and several hundred ground vehicles, culminating in a dramatic flypast of the PLA's latest aircraft. Analysts suggest the parade is an ultimate propaganda spectacle, designed to impress allies and intimidate adversaries.

This year's parade will introduce new weaponry, including the DF-26D, an intermediate-range ballistic missile with a range exceeding 5,000 km. Hypersonic missiles like the YJ-21 and advanced air defense systems, notably the HQ-29 and FK-3000, will also be showcased, emphasizing China's upgraded strike capabilities. The parade reflects China's dedication to innovation in defense technology, even as some systems remain under wraps for strategic reasons.

