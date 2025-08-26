Left Menu

UAE's Humanitarian Effort in Gaza Surpasses 4,000 Tonnes of Aid

The United Arab Emirates has executed its 81st humanitarian airdrop to Gaza, delivering critical food supplies. This initiative, part of the 'Birds of Goodness Operation,' reinforces the UAE's dedication to aiding Palestinians, with over 4,076 tonnes of help provided, marking a notable international cooperative effort.

  • Palestine

The United Arab Emirates has marked a significant milestone in its ongoing humanitarian aid mission to the Gaza Strip. On August 26, the UAE conducted its 81st airdrop as part of the 'Birds of Goodness Operation.' This initiative, executed in collaboration with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with contributions from Germany and Indonesia, included vital food supplies for the region's beleaguered population.

The latest shipment contributes to a total of over 4,076 tonnes of food and essential supplies delivered. This accomplishment underscores the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and bolstering their resilience amid ongoing humanitarian challenges. The aid was meticulously prepared by Emirati charitable institutions and organizations.

The UAE's efforts highlight its leading role in international relief work, fostering regional and global partnerships. These measures demonstrate the nation's foundational ethos of generosity, aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by those embroiled in crises worldwide.

