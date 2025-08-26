UAE and Uruguay Vow to Expand Bilateral Ties

In a significant diplomatic meeting held in Montevideo, UAE Ambassador Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi engaged in talks with Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi. This encounter aimed at fortifying the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Ambassador Al Qamzi, backed by UAE leaders including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extended heartfelt greetings and felicitations to the Uruguayan leadership on its 200th National Day.

President Orsi reciprocated by praising the UAE's developmental strides and expressed keen interest in enhancing cooperation across various sectors. The discussions underscored a shared vision for mutual growth, setting the stage for future collaborations.