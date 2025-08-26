Left Menu

UAE and Uruguay Vow to Expand Bilateral Ties

UAE Ambassador Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi met with Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi to enhance bilateral relations. The meeting highlighted mutual commitments to deepen cooperation and advance development goals, with both leaders exchanging warm greetings and congratulations on Uruguay's 200th National Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:43 IST
UAE and Uruguay Vow to Expand Bilateral Ties
UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets President of Uruguay (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

In a significant diplomatic meeting held in Montevideo, UAE Ambassador Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi engaged in talks with Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi. This encounter aimed at fortifying the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Ambassador Al Qamzi, backed by UAE leaders including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extended heartfelt greetings and felicitations to the Uruguayan leadership on its 200th National Day.

President Orsi reciprocated by praising the UAE's developmental strides and expressed keen interest in enhancing cooperation across various sectors. The discussions underscored a shared vision for mutual growth, setting the stage for future collaborations.

TRENDING

1
Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune

Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune

 India
2
Teen Assault Sparks Outrage in Village

Teen Assault Sparks Outrage in Village

 India
3
Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

 Global
4
Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025