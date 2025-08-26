Major Crime Bust in Lod: Weapons and Drugs Seized, Seven Arrested

Tel Aviv, Israel – In a substantial effort to clamp down on crime, authorities have arrested seven individuals in Lod, a socioeconomically challenged town with both Arab and Jewish residents, situated south of Tel Aviv. The operations resulted in the seizure of weapons and illegal drugs.

While police have not released the identities of those apprehended, Monday saw Border Police and Central District officers executing two meticulously planned operations. The initial operation targeted a residential complex where officers observed a suspect scaling a ladder to access a deserted zone before proceeding towards the city center on an electric scooter. The individual was found with drugs and taken into custody.

The second operation was carried out in a different part of Lod, where law enforcement discovered a Glock pistol on a rooftop, followed by another firearm in a subsequent search. Three suspects were detained during this action and were subsequently brought to the Lod police station for further interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)