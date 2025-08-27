The UK government has postponed its decision on China's proposed large embassy in London, delaying the deadline from September 9 to October 21, 2025. The hold-up stems from China's refusal to provide fully detailed architectural plans, escalating tensions over transparency and security concerns. Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, underscored the need for comprehensive internal layouts, especially for sections like the Cultural Exchange Building and Embassy House, but China rebuffed the request, insisting their submissions meet planning norms.

The embassy, intended to be located on the Royal Mint Court site, across from the Tower of London, would become the largest Chinese diplomatic mission in Europe if approved. The sheer size and sensitive location of the proposed development have sparked apprehension among local residents, human rights organizations, and lawmakers from both sides of the Atlantic, who argue that unclear plans could disguise security threats. In response to these allegations, Beijing has labeled such fears as "slander" and is urging swift UK approval, citing reciprocal embassy developments in China.

From a diplomatic angle, the embassy dispute has overshadowed initial engagements between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Xi Jinping. Starmer is under pressure to obtain stronger security assurances from Beijing, as critics warn of espionage risks and impacts on protestors due to China's human rights history. Meanwhile, China accuses the UK of politicizing a standard planning process. This debate continues as activist groups, including the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, maintain their protest against the burgeoning "mega-embassy."