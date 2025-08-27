Trade Tensions Escalate: Gilgit-Baltistan's Lifeline Under Threat

Business leaders in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan are expressing deep concern over the ongoing suspension of trade with China and the imposition of new customs policies. Labeling these measures as an injustice and a violation of their internationally recognized rights, they warn they may resort to international courts if the situation persists.

According to a WTV post on Facebook, traders emphasize that the border pass with China has been vital to PoGB's economy since a 1980 agreement with Pakistan. The trade exemptions have helped the region due to its disputed status. However, in 2023, Pakistani authorities introduced new customs tariffs, disrupting decades of successful trade operations.

The traders assert they are not under Pakistan's constitution. "You cannot apply your tax system here unless you establish the legal status of PoGB," one leader said. The border closure has resulted in high unemployment, with loans turning sour due to stalled exports. The speakers accuse Pakistani authorities of corruption and legal ambiguity, further escalating tension. Despite promises of a "non-tariff zone," delays by the provincial government risk mounting unrest.

Local business leaders accuse Islamabad of using PoGB for experimental policies, claiming these laws are inapplicable locally. Frustrated, the community holds protests demanding the restoration of trade rights, which they argue are guaranteed by international treaties. The responsibility for the crisis, they insist, lies with Pakistan if no action is taken.

