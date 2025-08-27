Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School Injures Five Children

A shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday left five children injured. The incident took place at the school connected to Annunciation Catholic Church, with local law enforcement and hospital sources confirming the attack.

Authorities contained the suspect and assured that there was no remaining threat to public safety. Residents have been urged to steer clear of the area to facilitate emergency response efforts. The injured children are currently being treated at Children's Minnesota Hospital, with no details on their conditions disclosed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, along with state agencies, are currently investigating, while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and US President Donald Trump expressed their condolences and solidarity with the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)