Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School Injures Five Children

Five children were injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. The suspect has been contained, and authorities confirm there's no further threat to public safety. An ongoing investigation involves ATF and state authorities. Minnesota's Governor and US President Trump extend their sympathy and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School Injures Five Children
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday left five children injured. The incident took place at the school connected to Annunciation Catholic Church, with local law enforcement and hospital sources confirming the attack.

Authorities contained the suspect and assured that there was no remaining threat to public safety. Residents have been urged to steer clear of the area to facilitate emergency response efforts. The injured children are currently being treated at Children's Minnesota Hospital, with no details on their conditions disclosed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, along with state agencies, are currently investigating, while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and US President Donald Trump expressed their condolences and solidarity with the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

 India
2
Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

 Global
4
Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025