New Limits on I Visas: Trump Administration's Stricter Rules for Foreign Journalists

The Trump administration has enacted a new 240-day limit on I visas, affecting foreign journalists covering the United States. This decision is part of a broader initiative to align visa rules with fixed timelines applied to other non-immigrant categories. It seeks to enhance immigration oversight by requiring visa extensions only if the journalist's activities are in compliance with regulations.

Kirsti Noem, Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, emphasized that these restrictions aim to ensure that journalists engage solely in professional duties while in the US. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) justifies the move, stating that the indefinite visa durations have previously undermined checks on immigration and enabled potential misuse.

This initiative is in line with past actions, such as the limitation of I visa durations for Chinese journalists to 90 days as enforced in May 2020. Alongside these changes, the proposal suggests fixed periods for F and J visas, affecting over 1.6 million international students and 355,000 exchange visitors in the US. The Biden administration had previously withdrawn a similar proposal in 2021, following opposition from organizations like NAFSA.

