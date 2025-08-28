India's Oil Purchases from Russia Spark Controversy
White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has criticized India for buying discounted Russian oil, labeling it 'PM Modi's war.' Navarro blames India for escalating US-European funding to Ukraine and urged India to align with democracies. India's response underscores national interests in energy security, drawing critique from US experts.
- Country:
- United States
White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has ignited a diplomatic controversy by referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as 'PM Modi's war,' targeting India's decision to purchase discounted crude oil from Moscow. In a revealing interview with Bloomberg, Navarro accused India of indirectly fuelling the conflict by triggering increased US-European financial support to Ukraine.
Navarro expressed concerns over India's actions negatively impacting American consumers and businesses. He attributed economic losses to India's high tariff policies, compounded by substantial tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Navarro called for India, a democratic nation, to align with like-minded democracies instead of fostering relationships with Russia and China.
The diplomatic spat intensified as India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the additional tariffs imposed by the US, stating they disregarded India's energy security needs. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar challenged the US rationale, comparing India's import levels of Russian oil to those of China and the EU. Prominent US figures also condemned the tariffs, warning of detrimental impacts on US-India relations.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Peter Navarro
- oil imports
- energy security
- US tariffs
- Modi
- Jaishankar
- BRICS
ALSO READ
US Tariffs on Indian Goods Spark Diplomatic Dispute
Minister Chouhan Advocates Swadeshi Amid New US Tariffs
It is a temporary phase in a long-term relationship: Govt sources on US tariffs.
US Tariffs Invade Indian Export Markets, Sparking Economic Distress
US Tariffs: India's Wake-Up Call for Bold Reforms