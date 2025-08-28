Left Menu

India's Oil Purchases from Russia Spark Controversy

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has criticized India for buying discounted Russian oil, labeling it 'PM Modi's war.' Navarro blames India for escalating US-European funding to Ukraine and urged India to align with democracies. India's response underscores national interests in energy security, drawing critique from US experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:27 IST
India's Oil Purchases from Russia Spark Controversy
White House Trade Advisor Peter Novarro (Photo/@BloombergTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has ignited a diplomatic controversy by referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as 'PM Modi's war,' targeting India's decision to purchase discounted crude oil from Moscow. In a revealing interview with Bloomberg, Navarro accused India of indirectly fuelling the conflict by triggering increased US-European financial support to Ukraine.

Navarro expressed concerns over India's actions negatively impacting American consumers and businesses. He attributed economic losses to India's high tariff policies, compounded by substantial tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Navarro called for India, a democratic nation, to align with like-minded democracies instead of fostering relationships with Russia and China.

The diplomatic spat intensified as India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the additional tariffs imposed by the US, stating they disregarded India's energy security needs. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar challenged the US rationale, comparing India's import levels of Russian oil to those of China and the EU. Prominent US figures also condemned the tariffs, warning of detrimental impacts on US-India relations.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

 India
2
Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

 India
3
Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

 India
4
Rising Waters in Krishna River Signal Potential Flood Threat

Rising Waters in Krishna River Signal Potential Flood Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025