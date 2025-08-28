India's Oil Purchases from Russia Spark Controversy

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has ignited a diplomatic controversy by referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as 'PM Modi's war,' targeting India's decision to purchase discounted crude oil from Moscow. In a revealing interview with Bloomberg, Navarro accused India of indirectly fuelling the conflict by triggering increased US-European financial support to Ukraine.

Navarro expressed concerns over India's actions negatively impacting American consumers and businesses. He attributed economic losses to India's high tariff policies, compounded by substantial tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Navarro called for India, a democratic nation, to align with like-minded democracies instead of fostering relationships with Russia and China.

The diplomatic spat intensified as India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the additional tariffs imposed by the US, stating they disregarded India's energy security needs. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar challenged the US rationale, comparing India's import levels of Russian oil to those of China and the EU. Prominent US figures also condemned the tariffs, warning of detrimental impacts on US-India relations.