Moscow Introduces Driverless Electric Buses in Major Autonomous Mobility Push

Moscow is set to introduce five cutting-edge electric buses equipped with driverless technology, according to Nikolay Asaul, Director General of Mosgortrans. This initiative is part of a broader agreement that will see the addition of 700 new-generation electric buses to the city's existing fleet of approximately 2,400.

The new models incorporate advanced digital controls, intelligent speed regulation, and LiDAR-based navigation systems, reshaping Moscow's public transportation. "These are experimental vehicles—about five of them—that will come with fully digital control," Asaul revealed during the Driverless Systems: Technologies of the Future forum.

This transition is not merely about environmental benefits but represents a pivotal step towards autonomous mobility. Electric buses, compared to traditional counterparts, align better with automation technologies due to their advanced systems and compatibility with smart infrastructure, ultimately enhancing urban transportation safety, a key focus for Mosgortrans.