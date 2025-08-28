Blasphemy Accusations and Arrest of Popular Religious Leader Muhammad Ali Mirza Stir Debate in Pakistan
Muhammad Ali Mirza, a significant religious figure with a robust YouTube following, has been arrested on blasphemy charges in Jhelum, following a viral interview clip. His detention highlights ongoing concerns over Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws, which have been criticized for being misused against minorities and reformist voices.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a development that has ignited discussions on blasphemy laws in Pakistan, prominent religious leader Muhammad Ali Mirza was detained in Jhelum following a viral interview clip, as reported by Rabwah Times.
Despite previous cases against him being dismissed, Mirza's recent arrest and the sealing of his Qur'an-O-Sunnat Research Academy underscore ongoing concerns about the misuse of blasphemy provisions, which have instigated debate around justice and free expression. His substantial online presence, with over 3.1 million YouTube subscribers, amplifies the spotlight on his case.
As the investigation proceeds, rights groups emphasize that these laws, rooted in colonial statutes and modified in the 1980s, often target minorities and dissenting voices, converting legal trials into precarious experiences featuring mob violence and social exile.
