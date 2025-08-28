Left Menu

Blasphemy Accusations and Arrest of Popular Religious Leader Muhammad Ali Mirza Stir Debate in Pakistan

Muhammad Ali Mirza, a significant religious figure with a robust YouTube following, has been arrested on blasphemy charges in Jhelum, following a viral interview clip. His detention highlights ongoing concerns over Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws, which have been criticized for being misused against minorities and reformist voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:14 IST
Blasphemy Accusations and Arrest of Popular Religious Leader Muhammad Ali Mirza Stir Debate in Pakistan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a development that has ignited discussions on blasphemy laws in Pakistan, prominent religious leader Muhammad Ali Mirza was detained in Jhelum following a viral interview clip, as reported by Rabwah Times.

Despite previous cases against him being dismissed, Mirza's recent arrest and the sealing of his Qur'an-O-Sunnat Research Academy underscore ongoing concerns about the misuse of blasphemy provisions, which have instigated debate around justice and free expression. His substantial online presence, with over 3.1 million YouTube subscribers, amplifies the spotlight on his case.

As the investigation proceeds, rights groups emphasize that these laws, rooted in colonial statutes and modified in the 1980s, often target minorities and dissenting voices, converting legal trials into precarious experiences featuring mob violence and social exile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

 Global
2
High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

 Global
3
Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025