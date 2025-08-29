Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Kazakh Driver's Disappearance at Chinese Border

Kazakh truck driver Alimnur Turganbay's mysterious disappearance after being detained by Chinese border officials has raised concerns over the safety of ethnic Kazakhs in Xinjiang. Despite having legal Kazakh credentials, his detention highlights ongoing ethnic tensions and human rights issues in the region, as his family anxiously awaits answers.

29-08-2025
  • Country:
  • China

A Kazakh truck driver has disappeared after being detained by Chinese border officials, raising fresh concerns over the safety of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. The driver, 47-year-old Alimnur Turganbay, was last seen at the Kalzhat-Dulata crossing on a job transporting metals to Uzbekistan.

Turganbay's family in Uzynagash, near Almaty, has been out of contact with him since July 23. His disappearance is linked to long-standing fears about China's crackdown on ethnic Kazakhs and Uyghurs in Xinjiang, particularly since the launch of the 'Strike Hard' campaign in 2017.

While Chinese officials have maintained that these operations are counter-extremism measures, critics argue they are human rights abuses. Turganbay, born in China but now a Kazakh citizen, holds documents proving his legal status, prompting his family to urge Kazakh authorities to intervene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

