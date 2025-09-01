CM Stalin Inspires Tamil Diaspora in Germany to Strengthen Roots

During a recent diplomatic mission to Germany, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin passionately called upon the Tamil diaspora to fortify their connection with their ancestral land. Speaking at the 'Great Tamil Dream - Tamil Diaspora Meet' in Cologne, Stalin urged expatriate Tamils to extend investments and support to their homeland.

CM Stalin emphasized the importance of maintaining one's Tamil identity, urging the diaspora to promote Tamil Nadu's potential globally. He highlighted initiatives like the 'Roots to Heritage' program, launched in 2023, which aims to reconnect children of the diaspora with their cultural roots. So far, it has seen participation from 292 individuals across 15 nations.

Reflecting on the emotional ties shared by past Tamil leaders with overseas communities, Stalin lauded the success of Tamils in Europe and shared insights on Tamil Nadu's rapid industrial growth under the Dravidian Model Governance. He outlined his global visits, which have secured substantial investments for Tamil Nadu, and reiterated the importance of cultural preservation and education for the diaspora's younger generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)