Xi Advocates Unity at SCO Summit Amid Global Tensions

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) plenary session, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a strong call for member states to collaborate for mutual benefit, as reported by the Global Times. The call comes at a time when US-imposed tariffs are creating global economic ripples.

The session, held in north China's Tianjin Municipality, marked the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO. Xi emphasized the organization's unparalleled achievements and encouraged members to uphold unity by setting aside differences. He praised the SCO's evolution into the world's largest regional group.

Xi pledged an aid of 2 billion yuan to SCO members within the year. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present for the summit, intending to highlight India's regional cooperation strategies. Modi is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin following his address at the summit.