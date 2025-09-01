Left Menu

University of Kalba Expands Board of Trustees

Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Kalba, announced the addition of two new members to the University of Kalba's Board of Trustees: Professor Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi and Professor Farah Abdul Qader Naja.

Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move aimed at enhancing the leadership of the University of Kalba, Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has expanded the Board of Trustees. This decision underscores his commitment to academic excellence and the strategic advancement of the institution.

The new board members include Professor Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, a noted advisor to the President of the University of Sharjah and the director of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology. His addition is expected to bolster the university's scientific and research capacities.

Joining him is Professor Farah Abdul Qader Naja, an esteemed expert in Nutritional Sciences from the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah. Her expertise is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives to the university's health and nutrition programs. This development marks a pivotal step for the University of Kalba as it aims to enhance its educational reach and impact.

