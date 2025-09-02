PM Modi's Diplomatic Triumph: Uniting Ties with China, Japan, and Russia

Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent diplomatic tour to Japan and China, labeling it as a significant success in shaping global cooperation. Sikri emphasized that Modi's bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have fortified India's strategic plans for engaging with Moscow and Beijing.

Sikri highlighted the importance of the joint condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in the Tianjin Declaration, a landmark document from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. She noted the summit's acknowledgment of India's stance on terrorism, with all key points raised by PM Modi being integrated into the declaration.

In Japan, Modi's visit was marked by critical decisions on defence and security cooperation, setting the foundation for a robust future in India-Japan relations. Sikri affirmed that these collaborations will continue independently of the Quad, underlining the ongoing synergy between Japanese innovation and Indian enterprise in areas like technology and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)