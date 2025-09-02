Strengthening Bonds: Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's Landmark Visit to India

Singapore Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Lawrence Wong, is set to embark on an official visit to Delhi from September 2-4. This visit, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and India, reinforcing the commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

During his stay in Delhi, Prime Minister Wong will meet with President Droupadi Murmu and engage in a banquet lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi. In addition, he will hold talks with various Indian ministers, pay tribute at Raj Ghat to Mahatma Gandhi, and connect with the Singaporean diaspora to commemorate this significant milestone.

Accompanied by a delegation of key government officials, Prime Minister Wong's visit underscores the enduring partnership between the two nations, which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during PM Modi's 2024 visit to Singapore. The visit highlights Singapore's role as a pivotal partner in India's 'Act East' Policy.

