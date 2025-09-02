Left Menu

Relentless Floods in Gilgit-Baltistan: A Wake-Up Call for Urgent Action

A devastating flood has struck Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, isolating communities and destroying critical infrastructure. With little government aid, residents face severe hardships. The collapse of a vital bridge hinders access to essential services, while displaced families struggle without proper shelters. The disaster underscores the urgent need for comprehensive government intervention.

Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, a relentless flood has brought widespread destruction, leaving entire villages cut off and families displaced as vital infrastructures crumble. Victims lament the government's inadequate response during this critical time.

A major bridge that served as a lifeline to several remote villages has collapsed, exacerbating the isolation of communities and obstructing the delivery of much-needed aid. The impact on education is acute, with approximately 700 students unable to attend school due to the disrupted commute.

The flood victims are left to rely on minimal local efforts for survival, as the government's absence in relief efforts stirs deep-seated resentment. Without immediate rehabilitation and structured aid, the devastation threatens to deepen the existing marginalization of the region.

