Tibetan Rights Group Slams Xi's Lhasa Visit as 'Stage-Managed Spectacle'

The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) has voiced strong disapproval of Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Lhasa, labeling it a 'stage-managed spectacle of unity' that overshadowed the promise of Tibetan autonomy. The rights group contends that Beijing capitalized on the 60th anniversary of the so-called Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to strengthen its authority, instead of acknowledging Tibetan self-rule.

During his Lhasa trip on August 20, Xi was accompanied by senior Communist Party figures, including Wang Huning. State media presented the visit as a demonstration of 'care and affection' for Tibetans, with a focus on 'political stability,' 'ethnic unity,' and 'religious harmony.' However, TCHRD pointed out that Xi and Wang did not emphasize regional autonomy, but rather the assimilation of Tibetans into the larger Chinese nation, which undermines rights guaranteed under the 1984 Regional Ethnic Autonomy Law.

Phayul reported on the imbalance of power within Tibetan governance, where Han Chinese officials hold most leadership positions in the TAR, relegating Tibetans to symbolic roles. Concerns were raised about Sinicisation campaigns, like dismantling Tibetan-medium schools and imposing Mandarin as the primary language, even in monasteries. The report also accused Chinese authorities of shaping Tibetan society through intermarriage programs and resource extraction that displace local communities without fair compensation. TCHRD warned of preparations to suppress dissent related to sensitive anniversaries, such as the Dalai Lama's upcoming 90th birthday, concluding that the celebrations showcased Beijing's dominance over Tibetan rights.

