PTI Urges Imran Khan to Rally Overseas Pakistanis for Flood Relief Support

The parliamentary committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday called on former prime minister Imran Khan to appeal to overseas Pakistanis for financial assistance to aid flood-stricken regions in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Dawn reported. The committee expressed concern over the international community's muted response and resolved to raise funds via the KP government.

The committee backed Imran Khan's decision to abstain from by-elections and to resign from parliamentary committees. "With international support lacking for flood victims, the committee urged Imran Khan to rally overseas Pakistanis for donations," PTI leader Asad Qaiser told Dawn.

Qaiser indicated that funds could be transferred to the KP government or to Imran Khan's charitable organizations, as noted by Dawn. Concerns were raised about potential crop damage due to floods and increased economic strain with possible food imports.

Further detailing their strategy, Qaiser mentioned PTI parliamentarians would attend legislative sessions before staging walkouts, citing a 'lack of democracy' as a root cause of ongoing issues. A PTI media briefing with KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad was canceled due to adverse weather conditions, as strong winds dismantled the setup.

These developments underscore PTI's ongoing effort to spotlight political and humanitarian crises in Pakistan, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)