Abu Dhabi Introduces Groundbreaking Inclusion Award for People of Determination

The Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion, known as Damj, invites submissions until September 2025. Launched under Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, it highlights institutions demonstrating inclusive practices. This initiative supports Abu Dhabi's strategy for accessibility and equality for people of determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:30 IST
DCD opens submissions for 2025 Damj Award to advance inclusive excellence in Abu Dhabi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi has officially opened submissions for the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion, known as Damj. Launched under the patronage of Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the award stands as the region's foremost recognition for institutions leading in inclusive practices.

Applications for this pioneering initiative will be accepted until September 30, 2025, via the official website www.Damj.gov.ae. Damj is integral to Abu Dhabi's broader strategy, which aims to create an accessible society with equal opportunities for all, particularly people of determination.

Dr. Layla Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Family and Child Welfare Sector, emphasized the award's role in fostering substantial change, promoting an institutional culture of inclusion. She highlighted the award's aim to inspire innovation and highlight scalable models of success, encouraging collaboration to build a more inclusive future.

Participants are urged to align their initiatives with the award's goals, demonstrate tangible impact, and illustrate sustainability. By entering, organizations not only enhance their reputation but also align more closely with Abu Dhabi's vision for societal accessibility, opening up opportunities for recognition and cross-sector collaboration.

The initiative calls for entities to showcase their commitment to building a more inclusive Abu Dhabi, underscoring the importance of equal opportunities for all residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

