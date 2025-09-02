Strengthening UAE’s Anti-Narcotics Strategy: Key Meeting Held

Abu Dhabi, UAE – A pivotal meeting took place at the Ministry of Interior headquarters where Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, engaged with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Head of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority.

The agenda was centered on enhancing the national anti-narcotics framework, aiming to amplify both federal and local initiatives to secure and progress the UAE's safety measures, in alignment with the visionary guidance of the country's leadership committed to lasting security.

Furthermore, the dialogue extended to the enhancement of cooperative measures and strategic partnerships, which are critical for achieving national objectives and fortifying the pillars of prevention and community safety across the emirates.