India-Germany Ties Strengthened Amid Growing Global Significance

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, highlighted the pivotal role of Germany in its global strategy, emphasizing strengthened bilateral relations. Discussions with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul focused on key areas of cooperation, including defense, economy, and scientific collaboration, reflecting an evolved and deepened partnership amidst global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:34 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant press conference, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, underscored the vital role Germany plays in India's strategic global outlook. He emphasized that, as the largest nation within the European Union, Germany is central to India's international calculations, describing the Indo-German relationship as 'enormously important.'

Jaishankar lauded the consistency and predictability of the bilateral ties, asserting that the relationship stands firm amid global uncertainties. 'We have a steady relationship where promises and policies remain constant,' he stated. Welcoming Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Jaishankar expressed confidence in Wadephul's enthusiasm and commitment to his new role, having maintained regular dialogue since their past meeting.

During their talks, the ministers tackled diverse topics, from regional and global concerns to multilateral cooperation. Key discussions included defense, with Jaishankar appreciating Germany's support for India's counter-terrorism efforts and noting Germany's active participation in military exercises and port visits. Economically, the dialogue focused on enhancing two-way trade, which reached EUR 50 billion, alongside commitments to facilitate business and economic ties, scientific cooperation, and future space collaborations.

