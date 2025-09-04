Peru's Former President Toledo Sentenced Again For Corruption
Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo sentenced to over 13 years for money laundering tied to Odebrecht scandal. Amidst corruption allegations, Toledo's second conviction follows previous 20-year sentence. Peru's political landscape is tainted with scandal, as several former presidents face accusations related to the notorious Car Wash investigation.
- Country:
- Peru
In a significant legal decision, Peru's former President Alejandro Toledo has been sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison for his involvement in money laundering. The conviction adds to Toledo's existing sentence for corruption linked to the multinational construction firm, Odebrecht, now known as Novonor, Al Jazeera reported.
Prosecutors accused Toledo and his wife of using bribe funds amounting to $5.1 million to purchase luxurious real estate in Lima, with transactions processed via an offshore company in Costa Rica. This sentencing follows an earlier 20-year jail term for accepting bribes to sway public works contracts, according to Al Jazeera.
Toledo, a Stanford and University of San Francisco alumnus, has been serving his sentence within a police base prison facility in Lima. Meanwhile, Peru contends with a turbulent political climate, as former presidents Ollanta Humala and Pedro Castillo also remain incarcerated, while allegations continue to envelop other leaders, under the sweeping 'Car Wash' corruption probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED for questioning in illegal betting app linked money laundering case: Officials.
Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy
Diplomatic Balancing Act: Rubio's Crucial Latin American Tour
Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Latin American Ties Amidst US Drug Strikes
TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Arrest: Unpacking a Money Laundering Scandal