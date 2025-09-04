Peru's Former President Toledo Sentenced Again For Corruption

In a significant legal decision, Peru's former President Alejandro Toledo has been sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison for his involvement in money laundering. The conviction adds to Toledo's existing sentence for corruption linked to the multinational construction firm, Odebrecht, now known as Novonor, Al Jazeera reported.

Prosecutors accused Toledo and his wife of using bribe funds amounting to $5.1 million to purchase luxurious real estate in Lima, with transactions processed via an offshore company in Costa Rica. This sentencing follows an earlier 20-year jail term for accepting bribes to sway public works contracts, according to Al Jazeera.

Toledo, a Stanford and University of San Francisco alumnus, has been serving his sentence within a police base prison facility in Lima. Meanwhile, Peru contends with a turbulent political climate, as former presidents Ollanta Humala and Pedro Castillo also remain incarcerated, while allegations continue to envelop other leaders, under the sweeping 'Car Wash' corruption probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)