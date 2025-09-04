India and Singapore Strengthen Ties: Key Meetings and Agreements Foster New Era of Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in New Delhi to bolster bilateral relations. The leaders inaugurated the JN Port PSA Mumbai Terminal Phase-II, a critical project aimed at enhancing India's port infrastructure, attended by officials from both countries.

The session witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), signaling a deep commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. Modi and Wong's meeting took place at Hyderabad House, encapsulating a shared vision for advancing India-Singapore ties.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held discussions with Wong, expressing confidence in the talks' potential to strengthen strategic partnerships. Lawrence Wong's visit also included engagements on regional developments with other key Indian ministers, emphasizing finance, trade, and sectors crucial for future collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)