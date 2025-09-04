Left Menu

India and Singapore Strengthen Ties: Key Meetings and Agreements Foster New Era of Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong met in New Delhi to discuss enhancing bilateral ties and inaugurate a significant terminal project. Several MoUs were signed, and various meetings emphasized economic cooperation and strategic partnership, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressing optimism for future collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:37 IST
India and Singapore Strengthen Ties: Key Meetings and Agreements Foster New Era of Cooperation
PM Modi holds talks with Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in New Delhi to bolster bilateral relations. The leaders inaugurated the JN Port PSA Mumbai Terminal Phase-II, a critical project aimed at enhancing India's port infrastructure, attended by officials from both countries.

The session witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), signaling a deep commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. Modi and Wong's meeting took place at Hyderabad House, encapsulating a shared vision for advancing India-Singapore ties.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held discussions with Wong, expressing confidence in the talks' potential to strengthen strategic partnerships. Lawrence Wong's visit also included engagements on regional developments with other key Indian ministers, emphasizing finance, trade, and sectors crucial for future collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Devastates Kullu, Relief Efforts Underway

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Devastates Kullu, Relief Efforts Underway

 India
3
RCB's Heartfelt Initiative 'RCB Cares' Supports Families Affected by Tragic Stampede

RCB's Heartfelt Initiative 'RCB Cares' Supports Families Affected by Tragic ...

 India
4
We are not against Hindi or any other language, but BJP is anti-Bengali, claims CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.

We are not against Hindi or any other language, but BJP is anti-Bengali, cla...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025