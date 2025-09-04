Left Menu

Desperate Pleas from Gilgit-Baltistan: Road Closures Leave Communities Stranded and Starving

Residents of flood-affected Gilgit-Baltistan express frustration over government inaction as road closures isolate communities. They face immense challenges, including hunger and lack of medical access, while delayed relief efforts exacerbate the crisis.

Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, residents of flood-hit areas are voicing growing frustration over what they perceive as government inaction. Road closures have left entire communities isolated, with those in Phandar and Yaseen cut off from essential supplies for over two weeks, according to local sources.

A video shared on social media by Media Lens highlights the dire situation. A local transport driver described grueling journeys required to navigate the disrupted landscape, with travelers, including the elderly and sick, having to endure multiple transfers and hazardous conditions just to move between villages.

Locals criticize the sluggish pace of official relief efforts. With only minimal resources deployed to clear crucial roads, residents of Phandar and Yaseen fear starvation and lack of medical access. Community members warn that if the government does not act, they will escalate their protests to demand urgent intervention.

