Nepal Shuts Down 26 Social Media Platforms Over Registration Issues

Nepal's government has suspended 26 social media platforms, including major names like Facebook and Twitter, for failing to register by the deadline. This move follows a Supreme Court directive and aims to ensure compliance with national regulations. Registered platforms are exempt, while others face continued restriction until compliance.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepalese government has taken a decisive step by suspending 26 social media platforms, including giants such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter, citing their failure to register with national authorities by the given deadline. The decision was announced in the presence of Communications Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung and other key stakeholders. The move comes following a Supreme Court directive demanding mandatory registration and monitoring of platforms to prevent the dissemination of harmful content.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology emphasized the immediate enforcement of these restrictions, clarifying that they apply nationwide. Officials also noted that these platforms could resume operations upon successful completion of the registration process. The intent is to ensure these platforms comply with Nepalese law, a task the ministry has actively pursued, even extending a deadline that expired on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court's role in this crackdown is noteworthy, with a mandamus order issued nearly five years after advocates first filed petitions seeking restrictions on unlicensed content. Justices Tek Prasad Dhungana and Shanti Singh Thapa ruled in favor of the petitioners, reinforcing the legal backing for the government's crackdown. The Nepalese government, through its ministry, has sent clear messages to domestic and international social media operators about the imperative of adherence to local laws, reflecting on potential shifts in global digital policy frameworks.

