"Legitimate targets for destruction": Putin warns Western leaders against sending troops to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday issued a sharp warning to Western leaders, saying any deployment of their forces in Ukraine would be treated as a direct threat and they will be "legitimate target" for Russian troops, the New York Times reported. "If some troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for destruction," Putin told an economic forum in Vladivostok, as per Deutsche Welle (DW).

He added that foreign soldiers would serve no purpose if peace arrangements were already in place. "If decisions are reached that lead to peace, to long-term peace, then I simply do not see any sense in their presence on the territory of Ukraine, full stop," Putin said. Putin has long argued that NATO's expansion is one of the main reasons behind Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling the alliance's presence near Russian borders a threat to national security.

His remarks came a day after some European leaders expressed willingness to sending troops to help secure a potential peace deal. According to The New York Times, the Russian president also dismissed the possibility of meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outside Russia. He said any talks should take place in Moscow.

"The Ukrainian side wants a meeting," Putin said. "We are ready. And the best place for it would be the capital of our country." He added that reaching a direct agreement with Zelenskyy would be "practically impossible" under current conditions.

Kyiv rejected the idea outright. Ukraine's Foreign Minister said, "Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals." The minister also noted that at least seven countries have offered to host possible negotiations, including Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Turkiye, and three Gulf states.

"These are serious proposals and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any point of time," he said. Further about sending troops to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the plan, saying that "foreign, especially European and American, troops definitely cannot provide such assurances to Kyiv.

The Paris summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, was attended by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, while leaders including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer participated remotely, as per France 24. France 24 noted that the meeting marked a new push by Macron to demonstrate Europe's ability to act independently of the United States, after Trump engaged directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have today 26 countries who have formally committed -- some others have not yet taken a position -- to deploy as a 'reassurance force' troops in Ukraine, or be present on the ground, in the sea, or in the air," Macron told reporters, standing alongside Zelensky. Zelensky welcomed the announcement, saying, "I think that today, for the first time in a long time, this is the first such serious concrete step," France 24 reported.

Macron added that the troops would not be deployed "on the front line" but would aim to "prevent any new major aggression" and highlighted the need for a "regeneration" of the Ukrainian army. The US has expressed willingness to participate, but its level of involvement remains unclear. France 24 reported that divisions exist within the coalition, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urging more pressure while remaining cautious about the scope of involvement.

A German government spokesman said, "Germany will decide on military involvement at the appropriate time once the framework conditions have been clarified." (ANI)

