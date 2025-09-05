India Addresses Aussie Anti-Immigrant Protests Amidst Deepening Bilateral Ties

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) assured that the Indian government is devoted to safeguarding Indians abroad, in light of recent anti-immigrant protests in Australia. Responding to the situation, New Delhi is maintaining a dialogue with the Australian government, as confirmed by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly briefing.

Jaiswal highlighted communications with Australian officials and the Indian community, adding that Australia's formal response acknowledged concerns about recent protests. Leaders from both major Australian parties reiterated their support for multiculturalism, recognizing the Indian community's significant contributions to Australia's society and economy.

The protests in Australia, including a major rally in Sydney and similar events in Melbourne and Adelaide, drew widespread criticism. Protesters voiced anti-immigrant sentiments, and the inclusion of neo-Nazi groups sparked widespread condemnation. Australian leaders and politicians, including those from opposition parties, labeled the demonstrations as racist, underlining India-Australia's commitment to diversity in strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)