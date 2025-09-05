Left Menu

India Addresses Aussie Anti-Immigrant Protests Amidst Deepening Bilateral Ties

The Indian government reassures the welfare of Indians abroad following anti-immigrant protests in Australia. The Ministry of External Affairs remains in communication with Australian authorities, emphasizing Indo-Australian strategic ties and the importance of diversity. Politicians and leaders in Australia have also expressed support for multiculturalism amid the protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:00 IST
India Addresses Aussie Anti-Immigrant Protests Amidst Deepening Bilateral Ties
Ministry of Externla Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) assured that the Indian government is devoted to safeguarding Indians abroad, in light of recent anti-immigrant protests in Australia. Responding to the situation, New Delhi is maintaining a dialogue with the Australian government, as confirmed by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly briefing.

Jaiswal highlighted communications with Australian officials and the Indian community, adding that Australia's formal response acknowledged concerns about recent protests. Leaders from both major Australian parties reiterated their support for multiculturalism, recognizing the Indian community's significant contributions to Australia's society and economy.

The protests in Australia, including a major rally in Sydney and similar events in Melbourne and Adelaide, drew widespread criticism. Protesters voiced anti-immigrant sentiments, and the inclusion of neo-Nazi groups sparked widespread condemnation. Australian leaders and politicians, including those from opposition parties, labeled the demonstrations as racist, underlining India-Australia's commitment to diversity in strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Balasore on Alert: Rivers Rise Amid Heavy Rainfall

Balasore on Alert: Rivers Rise Amid Heavy Rainfall

 India
2
Kushwaha's Call for Unity in Bihar's Political Arena

Kushwaha's Call for Unity in Bihar's Political Arena

 India
3
FTSE Trends: A Mixed Bag of Gains and Losses

FTSE Trends: A Mixed Bag of Gains and Losses

 Global
4
Controversy Surrounds Siddaramaiah's MUDA Clean Chit

Controversy Surrounds Siddaramaiah's MUDA Clean Chit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025