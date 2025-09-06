Left Menu

Trump’s Post Flags a Shift: Is India Now Leaning Toward China and Russia?

West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad interprets Donald Trump’s remark on India's pivot towards China as an acknowledgment of India's rising global status. Awwad stresses the necessity for the US to repair its relationship with India which remains pivotal in Indo-Pacific geopolitics and international trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:22 IST
West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent social media post, former US President Donald Trump suggested that the United States has "lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China." This statement has been regarded by West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad as an acknowledgment of India's increasing influence as a global power.

Awwad remarked on the significance of India's stature, highlighting that Trump's assertion underscores the necessity for the United States to maintain strong ties with India. He noted that the India-US relationship has seen significant progress over the past three decades but suffered from Trump's tariff impositions and aggressive trade policies during his term.

Awwad emphasized India's strategic position in regional geopolitics, particularly within the Indo-Pacific. He asserted that both India and the US are crucial trade and security partners who cannot afford to lose one another. This relationship is pivotal, especially with India's significant role within the Quad alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

