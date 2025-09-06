In a recent social media post, former US President Donald Trump suggested that the United States has "lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China." This statement has been regarded by West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad as an acknowledgment of India's increasing influence as a global power.

Awwad remarked on the significance of India's stature, highlighting that Trump's assertion underscores the necessity for the United States to maintain strong ties with India. He noted that the India-US relationship has seen significant progress over the past three decades but suffered from Trump's tariff impositions and aggressive trade policies during his term.

Awwad emphasized India's strategic position in regional geopolitics, particularly within the Indo-Pacific. He asserted that both India and the US are crucial trade and security partners who cannot afford to lose one another. This relationship is pivotal, especially with India's significant role within the Quad alliance.

