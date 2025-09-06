Internet Blackouts in Balochistan: Safety Measure or Rights Violation?
Pakistan's government has suspended 3G and 4G services in Balochistan over security threats. The shut down affects several districts, raising concerns from human rights groups about citizens' freedoms. As the third blackout in a month, critics argue these measures disrupt essential services and lack transparency.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistani government has once again shut down 3G and 4G mobile internet services in several districts of Balochistan, citing public safety concerns amid security threats. This latest suspension, which began on September 5 and is scheduled to end on September 6, affects districts such as Quetta, Mastung, Sibi, Nushki, and Khuzdar. The internet shutdown impacts connectivity provided by PTCL and NTC wireless services as well.
The government claims the measure is necessary due to law and order concerns heightened by religious processions in the province. However, this is the third such incident in a month, drawing significant criticism from human rights organizations. Amnesty International has condemned the move, arguing that these blanket shutdowns violate citizens' rights to information, free expression, and freedom of movement.
Critics, including digital rights activists, contend that the frequent blackouts severely disrupt essential services like education, healthcare, and economic activities in the largely marginalized region. The Balochistan Post reports that many residents rely exclusively on mobile internet access. There is no clear legal framework or transparency governing these shutdowns, raising questions about potential misuse of authority and the impact on democratic freedoms. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Rights Chief Urges US to Lift Sanctions on Palestinian Human Rights Groups
UN Warns of Human Rights Crisis in Mali Amid Democratic Reversals and Violence
European human rights body denounces arrest of Turkish activist critical of Erdogan
Human Rights Concerns Emerge After Shocking Reports Surface
Human Rights Oversight: Palghar Building Collapse Sparks Investigation