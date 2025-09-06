Chaos and Carnage: Growing Violence and Neglect in Balochistan

In a grim escalation of violence, two men were shot dead in separate incidents on Saturday in the Mand area of Balochistan's Kech district, as reported by The Balochistan Post. Local sources claim these were targeted attacks executed by pro-government militias.

The first victim, identified as Mulla Bahram, fell to gunfire by unidentified assailants. Hours later, Izhar, another local, was shot at his shop in Soro. Despite attempts at rescue, Izhar's life was lost, largely due to the critical lack of medical facilities in the region.

Witnesses attribute the attacks to so-called 'death squads', armed groups notorious for egregious human rights abuses, reportedly operating with military support. These militias are criticised for their heavy-handed approach to dissent in Balochistan, acting with blatant impunity.

Compounding the violence is Mand's lack of healthcare. No local hospital exists, forcing locals to drive over 110 kilometres for urgent medical care in Turbat. The absence of infrastructure is breeding deep public frustration, which is further fueled by reports of systematic neglect and ongoing instability.

Calls for independent investigations into the violent incidents are growing, as human rights organisations demand an end to the militarisation that plagues civilian life in the region.