Nepal's Gen-Z Uprising: Social Media Ban Sparks Violent Protests

Massive protests have erupted across Nepal, with the country's youth, often referred to as Gen-Z, leading demonstrations against a government-imposed ban on popular social media platforms. The disturbances have turned deadly, with at least nine confirmed fatalities following violent clashes between police forces and protesters in the capital city of Kathmandu and other areas.

In response to attempts by protestors to breach barricades and enter the Parliament building, law enforcement deployed lethal measures, including live ammunition, water cannons, and tear gas. The civil unrest unfolded just days after Nepal prohibited a number of online platforms, leading to widespread condemnation from citizens who accuse the government of stifling freedom of expression.

Amid escalating violence, Nepal's authorities have extended a stringent curfew in several sensitive locations around Kathmandu, including prominent government offices and official residences, to maintain order and prevent further conflicts. However, the protest, which has highlighted pressing issues of governmental corruption and rights violations, continues to garner significant momentum, with demonstrators mobilizing through digital channels to voice their dissent against the administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)