Political Tensions Flare in Karnataka: BJP-Alleges Threat Amid Violent Clashes

In the turbulent district of Ballari, Karnataka, political tensions escalated as violent clashes erupted between supporters of BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy and Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy. The incident, sparked by a dispute over a banner installation, resulted in one fatality and numerous allegations of conspiracy and targeted threats.

The BJP accused sitting Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy of orchestrating a premeditated attack against Janardhan Reddy. The party has requested police protection for Reddy and insisted on an impartial inquiry, advocating for a judicial or CBI investigation to uncover the truth behind the violence and uphold law and order.

Meanwhile, accusations flew both ways with Congress denying malicious intent and continuing plans for the controversial statue unveiling ceremony. As legal processes commence, with cases registered and investigations underway, both parties remain entrenched amidst a charged political climate in Ballari.

(With inputs from agencies.)