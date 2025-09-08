Left Menu

India and Israel Forge New Chapter with Strategic Investment Agreement

India and Israel have signed a groundbreaking Bilateral Investment Agreement to bolster economic ties, enhance investment flows, and protect investments. This strategic pact replaces a 1996 agreement and marks India’s first such accord with an OECD nation, underscoring deepening mutual economic and strategic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:00 IST
Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sign Bilateral Investment Agreement in New Delhi (Image: X/@ReuvenAzar). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, India and Israel have signed a new Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA), marking a pivotal step in fortifying economic relations between the two countries. The official announcement came from Israel's Ministry of Finance, highlighting the signing event in New Delhi with Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the helm.

This agreement, the first of its kind with any OECD member for India, aims to promote reciprocal investor confidence, offering protection and certainty to investments, and facilitating enhanced trade flows. The new pact supersedes the previous 1996 agreement, which was terminated as part of India's strategic shift in investment treaties.

The Ministry of Finance emphasized the thorough preparation leading to this milestone, involving close collaboration between top economists from both nations. Further discussions include bilateral financial protocols and potential establishment of Israeli representation in India, aiming to reinforce institutional connections and further joint economic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

