Violent Clashes Erupt in Kathmandu: Death Toll Rises Amid Gen Z Protests

The death toll from ongoing protests in Kathmandu against corruption and social media restrictions has risen to 14, hospital sources confirmed on Monday. The Himalayan Times has reported fatalities across multiple hospitals, with the Trauma Center and Civil Hospital receiving the highest number of casualties.

As the protests continue, uncertainty surrounds the total number of injured individuals due to the overwhelming volume of cases. Overrun hospitals are now referring patients to other facilities. The protests intensified when demonstrators breached restricted areas, including the Federal Parliament premises, prompting the deployment of the Nepali Army to bolster security forces.

Authorities have used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition to disperse protesters. Demonstrations persist across Kathmandu and other key cities, with Gen Z activists challenging the government's social media ban and corruption, arguing that it violates freedom of expression and the essence of a peaceful protest. Police actions have reportedly included indiscriminate firing at protesters, exacerbating the situation.

Eyewitness accounts detail the violence, with protesters being shot during confrontations. The unrest stems from the government's social media ban, effective since September 4, targeting unregistered platforms accused of enabling hate speech and fake news.

Tensions flared further as protesters in Damak appeared to target municipal property, resulting in police intervention with rubber bullets. Demonstrations, accompanied by acts of arson, have intensified the volatile environment. Amidst the unrest, authorities continue their efforts to restore order and protect civilians in cities throughout Nepal.

